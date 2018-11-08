California sheriff says sergeant killed in bar shooting “died a hero”

At least 12 victims are dead, including a responding sergeant, in a shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California. Police say the suspect was also found dead.

Ventura County authorities identified the sergeant as Ron Helus. Helus died at a hospital early Thursday morning.

A Ventura County sheriff said Sgt. Ron Helus "died a hero" after a gunman fatally shot 12 people inside a crowded Southern California bar https://t.co/Bt3vQqFdqg pic.twitter.com/oNmufJpEuj — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 8, 2018

“Ron was a hardworking, dedicated sheriff’s sergeant. He was totally committed. He gave his all and tonight as I told his wife, he died a hero cause he went in to save lives, to save other people,” said Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean during a press conference.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at Borderline Bar and Grill around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Dean said around 10 other people were shot and wounded. No other information on the victims was immediately known.