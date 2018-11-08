× Bob Jones High School pay tribute to veterans in its own faculty

MADISON, Ala. – While many schools are reaching out to honor veterans in the community, Bob Jones High School decided this year to pay tribute to veterans within its own faculty.

Veterans on the Bob Jones staff were recognized Thursday morning with a special breakfast in Patriot Hall.

Principal Sylvia Lambert said the 10 veterans on staff at Bob Jones include teachers, a custodian, a cafeteria employee, the ROTC instructor and others.

Students hosting the breakfast are from the Student To Student (S2S) mentoring group at Bob Jones. Funded by a Department of Defense Grant, S2S chapters are in all 11 schools in Madison City Schools. They serve as a welcome wagon for students of military transfers to help them quickly make friends and get oriented to the school.

Madison City Schools qualify for the S2S grant because of the abundance of students from military families. It’s estimated that at least one in five students in Madison City Schools is military-connected.

The S2S groups are peer groups that help break the ice for new students who transfer in throughout the year. Although the intent of the grant is to welcome military kids who transfer schools quite frequently, the S2S groups welcome any new kid enrolling for whatever reason.