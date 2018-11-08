Black residue in ice machines and hand sink issues on this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison County

Krystal

970 Old Monrovia Rd, Huntsville, AL 35805

Score: 80

The ice machine in the kitchen and the drive-thru ice bin had black residue inside.

Food was at improper temperatures. Shelled eggs held at 86ºF.



The manager said all violations were corrected.

Logan's Roadhouse

Score: 80

Violations:

Cooked chicken was held at 94ºF, and mashed potatoes were held at 115ºF. Follow Up: Per management, the proper cooking temperatures were reviewed by the employees. Chicken is now cooked to order. There were no orders for chicken at the time of the inspection. Mashed potatoes were held at 135ºF and 140ºF.

One hand sink was missing soap. One hand sink was inaccessible due to ice. The highest hot water temperature reached at two hand sinks was 68ºF. Follow Up: Soap was refilled at the hand sink. All sinks were accessible. Both hand sinks reached a maximum temperature of 104ºF.



All violations were corrected.

Madison County

Clean Plate Winner:

The Nook

3305 Bob Wallace Ave SW, Huntsville, AL 35805

Score: 99

Looking for somewhere cozy, with a great atmosphere, over 500 beers and food that warms the soul?

The Allen family has just the thing.

Take a step into The Nook, a spacious hideaway where you can escape while connecting to the world through their international beer selection.

As one of Huntsville's pioneers in carrying craft beers, enjoy a range of local taps.

Their patio is open all year round where you can relax among fire and nature. Each room is perfect for events and there are no TVs, encouraging conversation and interaction.

Most days, the tavern features southern and Cajun fare, like jambalaya, red beans and rice with smoked sausage and fresh ribeye sandwiches with horseradish sauce and jus.

But on Tuesdays, enjoy authentic and downright delicious German specialties.

Manager Monica and the stellar Nook team have worked hard for their score of 99.