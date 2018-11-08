Authorities search for missing teens in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A family is asking for help locating two teens missing in Limestone County.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that Kylie McLaughlin, 15, and Koren McLaughlin, 16, were both reported missing by their mother on November 8.

Their mother told authorities that Kylie was last seen at home on Halloween and thinks she could be in Cullman County with a woman named April Gray.

Authorities said Koren was last seen November 5, when he got on the bus to Tanner High School and he did not return home from school that day.

According to authorities, their mother received information from friends that Koren was with Kylie and they may be trying to get to a friend’s house in Mobile.

Authorities say April Gray may be helping them get to Mobile, and they might be traveling in an early 2000’s dark blue or gray Chevrolet Impala. Anybody with information should call the Limestone County Sheriff at (256) 232-0111 and ask for Investigator Kristin King.