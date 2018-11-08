Multiple people injured in a shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, authorities say

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a bar in Southern California (all times local):

1:35 a.m.

A sheriff’s captain says at least 11 people — including a responding deputy — were shot late Wednesday when a suspect opened fire in a Southern California bar filled with college students.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said at a news conference early Thursday that the wounded sheriff’s deputy was taken to a hospital. He could not immediately provide information on the extent of the victims’ injuries or if any others had been hospitalized.

The sheriff’s spokesman says the first reports of shots fired came around 11:20 p.m. at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

The bar’s website says its hosts “College Country Night” every Wednesday. Witnesses said many of those inside were college students.

___

12:50 a.m.

___

12:35 p.m.

___

12:30 a.m.

___

12:20 a.m.

