Albertville Police officers have stopped shaving, but there’s a good reason

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville Police officers need your help. For the next few months they’re adding another level to the "serve" in "protect and serve."

The officers are not shaving their beards for a cause.

"We just decided to call it Hairy Holidays so we'll have the beards through the first week of January, so that gives us a little more time,” explained Chief Jamie Smith, “We're going to be raising money. A minimum of 100 dollars per officer, so they'll be out soliciting for donations."

Folks can sponsor an officer or just donate to the cause. All money raised will be divided between Shepherd’s Cove Hospice and the Marshall County Christmas Coalition.

"At Christmas time we've got a couple really great organizations here in the county that serve the county and north Alabama and it's something worthwhile for the officers to do,” said Smith, ”It goes a long way at times, I think, in building that trust and common bonds between the police and the community."

These "bearded efforts" and the donations that come with them add another level of service. Folks can come up to the police department during normal business hours to donate to sponsor an officer, and the donations are tax deductible.