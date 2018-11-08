× Sheffield man indicted for wreck that killed Deshler student

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A Colbert County grand jury has indicted a Sheffield man in connection with a wreck that killed a Deshler High School student.

Timothy Skylar Rivera, 19, was indicted on a charge of manslaughter for the wreck that happened on Old Memphis Road in January. Travon McCord, 18, was killed in the wreck.

Alabama State Troopers said Rivera’s vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

According to his indictment, Rivera was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash.

Rivera was scheduled to be arraigned in Colbert County Thursday morning. Court records show he was arrested Monday and released on a $7,500 bond.