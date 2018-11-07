× SPECIAL REPORT: Keeping Your Kids Safe – Window Security airs Thursday at 10

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Leaders in local school districts say they take school safety seriously. Some are even exploring security laminates to put on glass windows, designed to create a barrier for someone who wishes to get inside and do harm.

WHNT News 19 previously reported that several unidentified schools within the Madison County Schools System have partnered with EverSafe Security Solutions to fortify certain lobbies. Their hope: to slow down anyone trying to break the glass and get in.

“We want people to have access to the front office, but we don’t want them to have access to the students,” remarked Kerry Wilkerson, Madison County Schools Chief Operations Officer last August. Wilkerson said he is passionate about student safety, adding at the time: “We want parents not to worry and to know their kids are safe during the day.”

WHNT News 19 put that same laminate to the test to see how it holds up against impact.

Watch our special report Thursday on WHNT News 19 at 10.