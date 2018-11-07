SPECIAL REPORT: Keeping Your Kids Safe airs Wednesday at 10

MADISON, Ala. – As school safety remains top of mind, WHNT News 19 is putting ballistic products marketed for children to the test.

We bought two products: the BulletBlocker Clear backpack which has a ballistic insert included, and the Leatherback Gear Armored Panel, which is designed to fit into any backpack or act as reinforcement for other armored bags. Are they worth the money?

Last month, a second grader took a loaded handgun to a Huntsville elementary school and it sparked community-wide conversations about safety. Meanwhile, concern after school shootings around the nation is being credited with bulletproof backpacks’ skyrocketing popularity. They are marketed as protection children can wear.

We took to Cameron Bucy, Director of Security Defense Solutions and certified personal protection specialist. We met at Last Resort Guns, Madison’s only indoor firing range, for range time.

Bucy is an expert in personal protection, having worked with guns for nearly 35 years.

Watch our demo, and his analysis of whether these products are worth the money.

Watch our special report Wednesday on WHNT News 19 at 10.