× Shannon Gargis found guilty of manslaughter, child abuse

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – The jury in the case of a man charged with capital murder of a Franklin County toddler found him guilty of two lesser charges Wednesday afternoon.

The jury for Shannon Dale Gargis found him guilty of manslaughter and aggravated child abuse.

Gargis was on trial for the death of 22-month-old Serenity Renfroe, who was killed in March 2016. Investigators say Gargis admitted picking up the toddler by the throat and throwing her across a room after she spilled cereal on the floor.

Autopsy results showed Renfroe had more than 100 bruises on her body, indicating abuse.

During the trial, defense attorneys said Renfroe’s mother, Halie Renfroe, was responsible for the girl’s death. She was charged with and pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution in 2017, after investigators said they determined she was not involved in her daughter’s death.