× Sessions resigns as U.S. Attorney General

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned from office Wednesday.

Sessions began his resignation letter to President Trump by stating he was submitting the resignation at Trump’s request.

….We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

His chief of staff, Matt Whitaker, will become acting attorney general.

The attorney general had endured more than a year of stinging and personal criticism from Trump over his recusal from the investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Trump blamed the decision for opening the door to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller, who took over the Russia investigation and began examining whether Trump’s hectoring of Sessions was part of a broader effort to obstruct justice.

A couple of hours prior to Trump announcing the departure of Sessions on Twitter, former U.S. Sen. Luther Strange was also on Twitter — where he tweeted “Jeff Sessions for Senate in 2020!”

Jeff Sessions for Senate in 2020! #alpolitics — Luther Strange (@lutherstrange) November 7, 2018

It’s not clear at the time of his tweet if Strange knew Sessions had been asked to resign.

Strange inherited Sessions’ Senate seat after his appointment as U.S. Attorney General. He later lost a Republican primary race against Roy Moore, who went on to be defeated by Democrat Doug Jones.

Subsequently, it was announced that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein would no longer oversee the Mueller investigation. Mueller will now answer to Whitaker, who will oversee the investigation.

MORE: Rod Rosenstein is no longer overseeing the Mueller probe, @PaulaReidCBS reports; new acting AG Matthew Whitaker to oversee investigation https://t.co/yxSFFLWar7 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 7, 2018

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)