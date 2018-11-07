Redstone Arsenal’s Comprehensive Wellness Center to open Nov. 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. - On November 16, Fox Army Health Center will hold the grand opening of Redstone Arsenal's Comprehensive Wellness Center.

The wellness team provides integrated and standardized primary prevention services which promote enhanced and sustained healthy lifestyles.

Prior to the wellness center's opening, the team has offered programs such as tobacco cessation, diabetes management, nutrition and overall wellness coaching.

Starting on the 16th, the expanded services will include; metabolic and exercise testing, biometric feedback and stress management.

These combined services are designed to lead to an improved overall well-being of service members, their families, civilians, retirees, and eligible contractors.

The overall goal for wellness educators and services is to empower our beneficiaries to set their own health goals, short and long-term, and achieve them. "