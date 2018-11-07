Maddox reflects on campaign for Alabama governor

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – An optimistic crowd turned silent after the citizens of Alabama chose incumbent Kay Ivey (R) to lead the state’s highest office.

During Walt Maddox’s concession speech, there were a lot of tears and emotion from those in the crowd. He thanked his campaign staff and supporters for a hard-fought race.

“I am honored to be an Alabamian, and I am blessed to have spent the last 18 months with you. Thank you for giving me that honor Alabama,” said Maddox.

While reflecting on his campaign, he said while he lost, his campaign became a voice for so many that felt they were unheard. The Democratic candidate said that accomplishment is something to be proud of.

Maddox said it’s time for Alabama to turn a page. He asked the crowd to congratulate and support Governor Kay Ivey. He pledges to do his part to help Governor Ivey as the Mayor of Tuscaloosa.

“Clearly the Governor and I have policy differences, but one fact supersedes them all. We are all Alabamians. The Governor and her team are going to face difficult challenges, and they deserve our prayers, and they also deserve our full support. So, I hope you will join me in giving Governor Ivey a round of applause for her victory tonight,” stated Maddox.

Maddox noted that while it’s a difficult time, and while it’s easy to become discouraged, he wants Alabamians to find common ground.

When asking Maddox about his future he says he plans to spend more time at home with his wife and children, but he wanted to send a clear message. He wants Alabamians to come together and continue the discussion they started during the campaign.

“I’ve got to see what I can do better, but I don’t know what my future holds,” concluded Maddox.

Maddox came in with 686,774 votes (40%), while Ivey had 1,014,821 votes, or 60% of the votes, as of early Wednesday morning.

Thank you for this amazing opportunity – We exceeded 2010 (gov.), 2014 (gov), 2017 (senate) Democratic votes. More importantly, we elevated the challenges facing #Alabama. Congrats to @GovernorKayIvey – She has my prayers and support #believe #alpolitics — Walt Maddox (@WaltMaddox) November 7, 2018

You can watch the entire Maddox’s concession speech here:

