Limestone County man missing, may be in Huntsville

ATHENS, Ala. – A man is missing in Limestone County.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Wayne Petty, age 26, went missing from the 21000 block of Holt Road in Athens on November 2nd.

His brother reported him missing on November 5th. Authorities said Petty may be in the Huntsville area.

Petty is 5’7” and 165 pounds.

According to the sheriff’s office, Petty was involved in an accident in the past that caused serious trauma to his brain, and he is reportedly off his medication.

Anybody with information should contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.