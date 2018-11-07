Kevin Turner is the new sheriff in town for people in Madison County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - For the most part, the watch party at the Huntsville Botanical Garden centered around US Congressman Mo Brooks on Election Day. However, a packed room also served as a celebration for the current and future leaders of the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Before Congressman Brooks officially won a fifth term, he awarded Sheriff Blake Dorning a resolution from the Alabama House of Representatives to thank him for his service.

"It was really nice," Sheriff Dorning said.

Dorning is not seeking re-election after 15 years in office. He said this accolade is not about him.

"I accept this on behalf of them because all of the accomplishments that were talked about were accomplished by men and women of the sheriff's office," Dorning said.

Dorning said he can't name his greatest accomplishment just yet - that will come when his term is officially finished. But, cited national accreditation as a high point.

"Being only the second sheriff's office in the state of Alabama, and the largest office in the state of Alabama to be accredited nationally," Sheriff Dorning said of the CALEA accreditation.

"Wow, has it been a long 18 months," Kevin Turner, the sheriff-elect, said when he took the stage on Tuesday.

Turner, the former chief investigator for the Madison County District Attorney's office, is the new sheriff.

"I'm looking forward to working with each and every one of you," Turner told the crowd. "I'm looking forward to working with the investigators and the deputies most of all."

Turner worked as an investigator for the sheriff's office in the past.

"I'm going back home," Turner said. "I spent my first six, seven, eight years there. I'm lucky enough to go back home and finish my career."

Turner will officially take office in January. To see the whole resolution presented to Sheriff Dorning, click on the image below.