Galaxy of Lights returns with changes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you’re going to the Galaxy of Lights this year, get ready for some changes concerning tickets.

In a Facebook post, the Huntsville Botanical Garden announced that tickets will have to be pre-purchased for their Walking Nights.

“The popularity of our Walking Nights was bringing record-breaking crowds and the experience was not the same, for both our volunteers and our guests.”

There will be a limited number of tickets available each night, but the Huntsville Botanical Garden assures that a large number of people will be able to attend.

The Huntsville Botanical Garden said that the tickets will be flexible, allowing event-goers to change their plans if the weather turns bad.