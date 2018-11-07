× Church clothing ministry hosting ‘free shopping day’ for community as cold weather approaches

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Closet Ministry at Monrovia Church of Christ wants to help families under financial stress as colder weather begins to move in for the season.

The ministry is offering families that may be facing financial stress due to job loss, illness or other problems free clothing on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. In addition to warmer clothing, they will have shoes, backpacks, purses and new underwear and socks.

The Closet opened in 2012 and has helped thousands of people since then. The ministry said it has given away almost 70,000 clothing items to people in need in the community.

The Closet is located at 595 Nance Road in Madison.