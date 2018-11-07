× Chaffee Elementary teacher named Science Teacher of the Year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A fifth-grade teacher from Chaffee Elementary has been selected as the Alabama Science Teacher of the Year.

Lori Nelson was presented with the award at the Alabama Science Teachers Association’s conference in Tuscaloosa, along with a check for $1,000.

Huntsville City Schools officials said Nelson was thrilled when she heard the news and she feels “very blessed to work in a school that encourages and values science education.”

Nelson has been teaching fifth-grade science and social studies at Chaffee for 10 years and was also recognized as State Teacher of the Year by the Air Force Association earlier in the spring.

Students, such as fifth-grader Braden George, enjoy the hands-on activities that Nelson implements in her lessons and he loves how she “connects everything to space – such as engineering or problem-solving.”

Nelson’s experiences as a substitute teacher led her to earn her master’s degree in elementary education from Alabama A&M.

Nelson spends her free time researching and working to learn more about science, along with attending several professional development workshops each year.