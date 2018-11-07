Campaign signs need to come down around Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Campaign signs: they're a great tool for candidates to get voter's attention, but once the election passes they cause clutter in the city.

"If you put them up, be responsible to take them down," said Joy McKee, director of landscape management for the city of Huntsville.

Now that the election is over, city officials want to remind candidates or anyone who put up any signs in support of candidates that those signs need to come down, specifically within the next 10 days.

"In the last month, they get put in a lot of places they shouldn't have been anyway," McKee said. "They're called yard signs because they're supposed to go in people's yards but they get scattered in many many places and it becomes very hard for staff to get the signs up."

If you bring campaign signs to the city's landscape management department, the signs will be reused and recycled.

"They actually go to KW Plastics in Troy, Alabama and they're the largest recycler of plastics in the world. They're gonna recycle them and then the bottom half, the metal part, we actually use for the Wreaths Across America program," McKee said.

Even if they didn't put the signs up themselves, the candidates are still responsible to remove their signs as best as they can. The city appreciates any volunteers that help take these signs down.

You can drop off any campaign signs at the Landscape Management Department at 3242 Leeman Ferry Road and they will recycle them for you.