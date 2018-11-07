× Boaz Library Homeschool Kidcam!

We got the whole family together in Boaz Wednesday morning to talk weather at the Boaz Public Library! Homeschool students from the area – and their parents – spent some time listening and learning about what makes the weather in Marshall County tick.

It was a big group, too! And they all say they have good teachers (I’d be afraid to say otherwise since it’s Mom & Dad).

Thanks to Mrs. Burgess and the staff at the library for inviting me to Boaz!

-Jason

