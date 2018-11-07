Alabama voters react to the passing of Amendment 2; some proud, others disappointed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alabama's Amendment 2 asked voters to decide if the state has a duty to protect the rights of unborn children and declare in the state constitution that residents have no right to an abortion and the people have voted yes.

However, this amendment has sparked some controversy.

Amendment 2 reads: "Amendment Two provides that it would be the public policy of the state to recognize and support the importance of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, including the right to life; and to protect the rights of unborn children. Additionally, the amendment would make clear that the state constitution does not include a right to abortion or require the funding of an abortion using public funds."

Even though the vote for Amendment 2 ended in a yes, that doesn't mean abortion is now illegal in Alabama.

The language of this amendment affirms for the state of Alabama to be a pro-life state. Unless Roe vs. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court, abortion can not be banned in Alabama.

Some said they are pleased with the result and proud to be from Alabama after this vote. One woman said a commercial changed her mind on the vote.

Others are disappointed in Alabama's voters and think this is a huge step back for women in the state.

Those who voted no are worried that Roe vs. Wade will be overturned and then abortion might not be available for any reason, including rape or possible birth complications.

Again, unless Roe vs. Wade is overturned, for now, the law of the land remains the same. But additional rules and regulations regarding abortion could be adopted by the Alabama Legislature without fear of violating the state constitution.