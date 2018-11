× UNA Women Make History, Beat Vanderbilt 74-71

NASHVILLE, Tenn., – The UNA Women’s Basketball team made history immediately after stepping on the court at Memorial Gymnasium at Vanderbilt University. This marked the first game as a division one program for the Lions. UNA was an underdog in this game, facing off against the Commodores out of the SEC, but when the final buzzer sounded, the Lions were underdogs no more. Not only did they play their first game as a division one program, but they got their first win as a division one program, beating Vanderbilt 74-71.https://twitter.com/UNAAthletics/status/1059987664269701122https://twitter.com/espnW/status/1060009992600870913

https://twitter.com/ASUNWBB/status/1059996731318919168

North Alabama shocks Vanderbilt to win their first-ever D-I game: https://t.co/sjS1bC3y9A pic.twitter.com/mZOw4Jaswg — Deadspin (@Deadspin) November 7, 2018

OH HELLO @UNAAthletics welcome to D1! — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) November 7, 2018

UNA led by as many as 21 points in the first half of this game, and held the Commodores off late to get the victory. Emma Wallen led the way for the Lions with 19 points while Kenysha Coulson scored 15 points.

UNA will host Lane College on Saturday for its home opener. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at Flowers Hall.