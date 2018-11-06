× Truck hits and kills off-duty state trooper near Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – An off-duty Alabama State Trooper was hit and killed by a pickup truck Monday morning.

Jason William Hewett, 34, was killed on County Road 137 near Florence just before 9 a.m.

Hewett was on foot when he was hit by the truck, Alabama State Troopers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hewett graduated from the Alabama State Trooper Academy in 2006 and worked in Lauderdale County.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

State troopers are investigating the crash.