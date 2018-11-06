Thunderstorms damage buildings, knock out power in Lawrence County, Tenn.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. – Crews were busy throughout the night cleaning up the aftermath of strong storms that swept through Lawrence County near the Tennessee-Alabama state line.

The majority of the damage in the county was done in Loretto, Saint Joseph and along the state line near Giles County, according to the Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency.

Power was out in Loretto for several hours due to a snapped power pole at U.S. Highway 43 and State Highway 227, officials said, and bleachers and a dugout were destroyed at the city’s ball complex. A mobile home was overturned on Penny Road, and outbuildings on South Ball Park Road near Saint Joseph were destroyed.

There were no major injuries reported from the storms, EMA officials said.