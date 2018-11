Crews are beginning to clean up the damage caused by strong storms that moved across North Alabama Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Jackson County.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many residents experienced power outages due to downed trees and power lines. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there have not been any confirmed injuries or deaths in North Alabama.

5:35am CT Tuesday: It's still dark, but neighbors in #Aspel #AL (about 10 miles west of #Scottsboro) tell me that a #tornado knocked down trees, powerlines around CR 11, CR 101 and CR 110. #ValleyWx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/TwurHCmZp6 — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) November 6, 2018

This is my yard. These ditches normally drain wonderfully. I have never seen it this flooded. I have a lake in Mount Hope, AL @whnt @simpsonwhnt pic.twitter.com/2uEMjmicXC — Josh McGuire (@CoachJMcGuire) November 6, 2018