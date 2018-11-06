× Stovehouse adds another restaurant and a bar to its tenant list

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The people behind Church Street Wine Shoppe and Purveyor have plans to add an upscale bar and an Italian eatery to the Stovehouse development on Governors Drive.

Developer Crunkleton and Associates said Tuesday that Matt Mell and Stephanie Kennedy-Mell have plans to open Pourhouse and Mazzara’s Italian Kitchen at the redeveloped Martin Stove building, located on Governors just west of Triana Boulevard.

The developers described Pourhouse as a “bohemian, laid-back, upscale and ‘comfortably swanky'” bar. The bar will serve wine, beer and cocktails and will have a rooftop deck.

Mazzara’s Italian Kitchen will be a fast-casual restaurant serving fresh-made pasta and other traditional Italian food. The plan, according to developers, is for the menu managed by Chef Rene Boyzo to change weekly. Boyzo is the executive chef at Purveyor in downtown Huntsville.

Mazzara’s will also feature local, made-from-scratch gelato, gelato pops and pastries — some of which will be dairy- and gluten-free. The name for the eatery comes from Kennedy-Mell’s family; her great-grandparents were Sicilian cooks.

The new restaurant and bar are both scheduled to open in March 2019.

Last week, Crunkleton announced the first eateries for Stovehouse — a Japanese-influenced crepe restaurant and a ramen restaurant.

The development will also be home to offices for Onyx Aerospace and Spur.