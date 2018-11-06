× Steve Marshall elected Attorney General

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama voters chose to vote Republican Steve Marshall into his first elected term as the state’s attorney general Tuesday.

Marshall defeated Democrat Joseph Siegelman.

Marshall, 53, was appointed by then-Gov. Robert Bentley to the attorney general’s job in 2017. He succeeded Luther Strange in the office after Bentley appointed Strange to fill the U.S. Senate seat of now-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Marshall was Marshall County’s district attorney for 16 years. He switched from the Democrat to Republican party in 2011.

Siegelman is the son of former Alabama governor Don Siegelman.

During the campaign, Siegelman attacked $735,000 in contributions made to Marshall’s campaign by the Republican Attorneys General Association, claiming the funds violated a state ban on transfers between political action committees.

Marshall’s Republican primary opponent, former attorney general Troy King, also attacked Marshall over the donations and filed a lawsuit that was later dismissed.

Marshall maintained the contributions followed the law.