National Weather Service Surveying Tornado Damage From Monday Night

From 10PM Monday night through 4AM Tuesday morning severe storms rolled through North Alabama and Southern Tennessee, several prompting tornado warnings. The National Weather Service will be surveying damage from storms in Franklin County (Tennessee), Jackson County, Lauderdale County, and possibly Colbert/Franklin County (Alabama) Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has some preliminary information on the storms being surveyed, but the reports are not finalized yet and could be changed after further analysis.

Lauderdale County: One of the first tornado warnings of the evening was in Lauderdale County.

The storm rolled through quickly, and it wasn’t until a couple of hours later that reports of damage began to come in. Most reports of wind damage came from the Cloverdale Community, north of Florence.

At this time the National Weather Service has confirmed tornado damage near Cloverdale, but a rating on the EF tornado scale has not been determined yet.

Franklin County, Tennessee: The storm being surveyed in Franklin County caused significant damage to the Estill Springs community around 1:30AM Tuesday. Reports of trees down and housing damage came in quickly behind this storm.

The storm near Estill Springs showed one of the strongest shear rates we saw Monday night. Shear rate is a measure of the change in wind direction and speed as you move from the ground up to a storm, essentially showing us the potential for rotation.

Preliminary reports for this storm from the National Weather Service confirm an EF-2 tornado, which produced winds up to 130 mph.

Jackson County: The storm being surveyed in Jackson County began showing signs of rotation back in southern Madison County around 2AM, but the rotation became much clearer as it crossed over into Jackson County around 2:30AM. Damage to outbuildings and barns were reported southwest of Scottsboro from this storm, which tracked just north of HWY 72 from Aspel toward Scottsboro. Wind speeds topped out around 105 miles per hour over a path just less than four miles long.

Read the survey here: NWS Huntsville Public Information Statement

A tornado was confirmed via radar imagery, which showed correlating signs of rotation across various radar products. Shear rate and velocity products showed strong signs of rotation, and another radar product called correlation coefficient showed signs of debris being picked up by the storm. The correlation coefficient essentially measures the shape and size of objects being detected by radar, which can indicate if debris is present. The spot of higher correlation coefficient values correlating with rotation is sometimes called a Tornado Debris Signature, which was present in this storm from Aspel to Scottsboro.

Preliminary reports right now show damage consistent with an EF-1 Tornado in Jackson County.

Franklin/Colbert: We don’t have a lot of information from the storms in Franklin and Colbert at this time, as the National Weather Service has not performed a survey or reported any preliminary data yet.

Two storms were given tornado warnings that moved through Franklin and then into Colbert County Monday night/Tuesday Morning from 12AM-1AM.