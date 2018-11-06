× Maddox campaign gears up for election watch party in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The rallies, the fundraising, the door knocking – it all comes down tonight.

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Walt Maddox says this election is about a choice.

Maddox ran on a campaign focused around the state’s shortcomings. He says specifically how Alabama tends to rank near the bottom in education, healthcare and ‘everything else that matters’.

Maddox has served as Mayor of the City of Tuscaloosa since 2005. He led Tuscaloosa through its rebuilding process after the city was hit by massive tornadoes in 2011.

During the last few months, he has traveled across the Yellowhammer State touting his message, that this election shouldn’t be about party.

He’s often criticized his opponent, incumbent Governor Kay Ivey (R), for being in Montgomery for decades. Maddox says if voters elect her, things will stay just stay the same.

“Number one please go vote! The second thing is – think about the future of this state. We’ve been at or near the bottom in everything that matters for way too long. It’s time we rise above, and I believe I’m the best candidate to do that,” said Maddox.

The Tuscaloosa Mayor says tonight’s results will indicate whether the state of Alabama wants real change.

WHNT News 19 has a team in Tuscaloosa to bring you the reaction from the Maddox campaign as the results come in.