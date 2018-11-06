Live Blog: The latest news on the 2018 midterm elections
It’s fair to say this will be a long, exciting night. Lots of races in Alabama and across the country that of our great interest. We’re going to give you updates, some really interesting analysis of voters attitudes from an Associated Press, National Opinion Research Center survey and plenty of breaking news. Here goes …
.@peter_joffrion greeting supporters in his campaign for Alabama’s 5th Congressional District. Cautions it’s going to be “a long night” – with reports of voting machine malfunctions there’s a chance some ballots will have to be manually counted. @whnt will be here pic.twitter.com/TfnfTKuYVk
Sorry for the lull. Not many votes counted around Alabama so far. Nationally, it looks like GOP House candidates aren’t losing much ground, forecasts have definitely gotten tighter about Democrats flipping House from GOP control. Most projections see GOP expanding lead in Senate.
Don’t want to get too far into these survey numbers for Governor’s race, really don’t want to confuse what survey found with actual results.
But, the survey found Gov. Ivey getting 68% from voters 45 and older; 48% from voters 18-44.
AG Steve Marshall has arrived to his watch party. He greets his supporters with a friendly hug. #alpol #ElectionDay @whnt pic.twitter.com/oXUdBx0It6
So, I looked up AL voter turnout numbers since 2010 — the last time there was a midterm with a new president. Here’s what turnout has looked like:
2010 1.486
million votes cast; 57% turnout;
2012 2.074; 73%;
2014 1.191; 40%;
2016 2.137; 67%
2018: TBD
Polls have closed.
The survey also found the voters aren’t fans of Congress, aren’t too worried about climate change, and 59% said the country is headed in the right direction. But, 47% expect life for the next generation will be worse than life today, 29% say it will be better and 24% say, it will be about the same.
The AP VoteCast survey asked Alabama voters ‘Most important issue facing the country?’
Immigration, 33%; Economy and jobs & Health care, tied 19%; Terrorism 10%; Gun policy 8%; Environment and Taxes, tied 3%; Abortion, 2%
Voters around Madison County have been frustrated today by voting machine failures. Probate Judge Tommy Ragland said moisture caused the ballots to swell, making them impossible to fit into voting machines. So … they were having voters drop ballots in baskets — said they’d be counted after polls closed. We’ve gotten calls from a number of concerned voters, wondering what happens to their ballots gathered in a bin.
The polls close in 17 minutes. Remember, if you’re in line, you should be allowed to vote.
Another interesting area in the survey has to do with issues these voters care about: 79% — 79% said the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination debate was ‘Very important’ or ‘Somewhat important.’
Here’s a look at what we see during the newscasts here from @kayiveyforgov camp. Lots of media. Lots of interest. A little behind the scenes. @whnt pic.twitter.com/S1Lqnx6ZzQ
The survey has an estimated 10 percent margin of error, but even a 46% very unfavorable rating isn’t good news for Democrats in Alabama.
The survey also found good news for Republicans in Alabama. 67% regards the GOP very favorably or favorably; 25% see Democrats that way. While, 56% said their view of the Democratic Party is “very unfavorable.”
So, President Trump was a factor for Alabama voters, the survey found, but not decisively so. The survey found the President with a 64 percent approval rating in Alabama. This is interesting, on why they voted — 38% said they voted to express support for Trump; 20% they voted to express opposition to the President and 41% said Trump wasn’t the reason they voted.
So, they talked to 774 voters and 235 nonvoters over the past week, into today. The survey recipients were 55-45 women to men, with 68 percent 45-and older.
And, one more bit on the AP VoteCast methodology: “Find more details
about AP VoteCast’s methodology at http://www.ap.org/votecast. “
Here’s some detail on the AP VoteCast process — AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate conducted in all 50 states by NORC (National Opinion Research Center) at the University of Chicago for The Associated Press and Fox News. The survey of 774 voters and 235 nonvoters in Alabama was conducted Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, concluding as polls close on Election Day. Interviews in English and Spanish with self-identified registered voters selected from nonprobability online panels are calibrated with interviews of randomly sampled registered voters nationwide. The margin of sampling error for voter in Alabama is estimated to be plus or minus 10 percentage points. Although there is no statistically agreed upon approach for calculating margins of error for non-probability samples, the margin of error is estimated using a calculation called the root mean squared error and other statistical adjustments. All surveys are subject to multiple sources of error, including from sampling, question wording and order, and nonresponse.
So, first things first. We’ve partnered with the Associated Press and will share the AP VoteCast analysis, surveying about 1,000 people in Alabama, about their views on the election, President Trump, key issues facing the country and more.