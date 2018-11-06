× Lawrence County residents elect new sheriff, coroner

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Lawrence County residents narrowly voted a new sheriff into office Tuesday.

Before absentee ballots, Republican Max Sanders defeated longtime Sheriff Gene Mitchell with 51 percent of the vote. Sanders received 6,102 votes to Mitchell’s 5,816.

Mitchell has served three terms as Lawrence County Sheriff. He was first elected in 2006.

A new coroner also was voted in for the county. Republican Scott Norwood received 58 percent of the vote over incumbent Greg Randolph.

For state House of Representatives District 7, Republican Proncey Robertson won with 80 percent of the vote over Democrat Kenneth Brackins.

For more Lawrence County election results, click here.