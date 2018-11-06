× Kevin Turner is new Madison County Sheriff, numerous familiar names won new terms Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Republican Kevin Turner will be the new sheriff in Madison County, following his election win Tuesday.

Turner, who will succeed retiring Sheriff Blake Dorning, defeated Democrat Tim Clardy.

Turner, the former chief investigator for the Madison County District Attorney’s office, won 57 percent of the vote.

A number of familiar faces were also returned to office, including House Speaker Mac McCutcheon and Decatur-area Sen. Arthur Orr. Both won without opposition.

The Alabama Senate will see the return of Tom Butler, the Republican who was a former Democratic Senator. He defeated Democrat Amy Wasyluka in the Senate District 2 race. He’ll be joined by Sam Givhan, who’s been chairman of the Madison County Republican Party. Givhan defeated Democrat Deborah Barros in the Senate District 7 race.

Longtime Republican representatives Mike Ball and Howard Sanderford won their elections and veteran Democrats Laura Hall and House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels were returned to office without opposition.

Republican Rex Reynolds defeated Democrat Terry Jones in House District 21.

Frank Barger will be the new Madison County probate judge. Barger will replace longtime judge Tommy Ragland, who is retiring. He defeated Democrat Michael Walker.

Madison County Clerk Debra Kizer will remain in office, winning without opposition. And, Tyler Berryhill, whose retiring father Bobby Berryhill was the longtime coroner, will be the county’s next coroner.

Madison County Circuit Judges Karen Hall, Ruth Ann Hall, Donna Pate and Chris Comer all won reelection without opposition.

Madison County District Judges Linda Coates and Claude Hundley were also returned to office.