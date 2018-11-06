× Ivey defeats Maddox in gubernatorial race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama resoundingly voted Tuesday to give Gov. Kay Ivey a full, four-year term, according to the Associated Press.

Ivey ran on the twin themes of a strong state economy and the stability she brought to the office following the resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley in April 2017.

Ivey becomes the second woman elected governor of Alabama. Lurleen Wallace, wife of George Wallace, was elected in 1966, but died in office in 1968.

Ivey, a native of Camden, and an Auburn graduate, enjoyed high popularity ratings – buoyed by low state unemployment and a strong economy.

She outraised and outspent Maddox by nearly 3 to 1. Maddox had pushed Ivey for months to engage in a series of debates, but the Governor refused to engage. Judging by Tuesday’s results, the failure to debate didn’t hurt Ivey.

Ivey is divorced and has no children. Questions about her health were raised during the campaign, and Maddox questioned whether Ivey had covered up a health scare in Colorado in 2015. But, Ivey’s doctor said she was in good health and the issue didn’t dominate the final weeks of campaigning.

Maddox had argued Alabama needed to do a better job funding its schools by adopting a state lottery, improving health care by expanding Medicaid and fighting corruption in Montgomery.

Ivey defeated four candidates, including Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, in the Republican primary without a runoff.

Maddox also won his party’s nomination without a runoff, defeating leading challenger former Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb.