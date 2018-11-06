× Huntsville alumni chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, NAACP offering rides to the polls

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In an effort to get as many people as possible to cast their ballots, two Huntsville organizations are teaming up.

The Delta Theta Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the Huntsville chapter of the NAACP are encouraging community members to get out and vote by offering free rides to the polls.

Anyone in need of a ride should call the Alpha house at 256-536-7104. For a list of sample ballots, click here.