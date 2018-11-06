× Congressman Mo Brooks wins re-election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Congressman Mo Brooks (R) will serve another two years as the U.S. Representative for Alabama’s 5th congressional district. This election victory marks his fifth House race win.

Brooks defeated opponent Peter Joffrion (D)

Brooks’ message was focused on three topics: immigration, cutting debt and consistent GOP themes.

In June 2018, he defeated Clayton Hinchman in the Primary Election. He was endorsed by President Donald Trump the week before the election. He ran unsuccessfully in the U.S. Senate race last year, that was ultimately won by Democrat Doug Jones.

Brooks, a native of Huntsville, graduated from Grissom High School in 1972 and later attended Duke University where he double-majored in political science and economics.

Brooks was elected in 2010 and has since held his position.

The 64-year-old has served as a Madison County District Attorney and a Madison County Commission member, before his election to Congress.

