Arab police arrest man twice in one day

ARAB, Ala. – Arab police officers arrested a man Monday, only to put him back behind bars for another crime a few hours after he was released.

Arab police officers say they arrested Barrin Wininger for disorderly conduct Monday at Marshall Medical Center North.

He was released from jail. A few hours later, though, police got another call about a suspicious man at a Walmart.

Officers showed up and said they found Wininger getting into a car that wasn’t his.

They booked him back in jail — this time, under a criminal trespass charge.