Alabama voters OK amendment on rights for unborn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama voters have decided to add language to the state’s 1901 constitution saying the state recognizes the rights of unborn children.

Voters in the overwhelmingly conservative state approved a proposed constitutional amendment supported by abortion opponents in balloting Tuesday.

The measure doesn’t affect access to abortion unless the U.S. Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe v. Wade, the decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Rick Renshaw of the Alliance for a Pro-Life Alabama calls the amendment a policy declaration for voters to show they believe in protecting the rights and lives of “unborn babies.”

Opponents argue the broad wording would position the state to ban abortion if Roe is overturned.