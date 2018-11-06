Alabama approves pro-Ten Commandments amendment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Voters in Alabama have approved a constitutional amendment regarding the display of the Ten Commandments in public schools and government buildings.

The proposal would allow displays in public schools and government buildings in a way that “complies with constitutional requirements” such as being posted with historical documents.

Amendment supporters say it will encourage schools and towns to put up copies of the Ten Commandments. Promoter Dean Young says the amendment sends a message that Alabama wants to “acknowledge God.”

Randall Marshall of the ACLU of Alabama says the amendment doesn’t change much since the displays have to follow constitutional restrictions.