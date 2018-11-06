Ainsworth fills vacant Lieutenant Governor seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The vacant Lieutenant Governor seat will now be governed by Will Ainsworth (R). Ainsworth defeated his opponent Will Boyd (D).

“No other state I’d rather live in,” Ainsworth said after results came in. “We have the greatest state. There’s so much opportunity. The next four years are going to be a lot of fun.”

Ainsworth is the current state representative of the 27th district.

Ainsworth’s message ran on faith, family and traditional conservative values.

In June 2018, Ainsworth defeated Twinkle Cavanaugh for the Republican ticket.

The lieutenant governor’s office has been vacant since April 2017, when now-Gov. Kay Ivey replaced Robert Bentley. Bentley resigned amid allegations of an affair and cover-up.

The lieutenant governor presides over the Alabama Senate, but the office doesn’t carry a lot of power. The exception to that is under Alabama law the lieutenant governor becomes governor if anything happens to the state’s top executive.