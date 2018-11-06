× Aderholt wins 12th term in Congress

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Republican incumbent Robert Aderholt of Haleyville has won a 12th term in Congress representing the 4th District of north Alabama.

Aderholt turned back a challenge from Democrat Lee Auman, a camp manager from Union Grove.

The 53-year-old Aderholt tied himself closely to President Donald Trump, advocating for White House proposals including the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. He’s a member of the powerful Appropriations Committee and chairs a subcommittee on agriculture.

Auman is 25 and was making his first run for public office. He campaigned on addressing the opioid crisis, reducing health care costs, improving education, supporting unions, and other issues.

Auman’s campaign website says he managed an Episcopal church camp in rural north Alabama before leaving to run for Congress.