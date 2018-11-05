× Wreck knocks Florence fire truck out of commission

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Florence fire truck will be out of commission after being hit by two cars Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened just after 2 p.m. on Huntsville Road near North Prairie Street.

Firefighters say Engine 14 was responding to a medical call with lights and sirens. As the engine was turning right, one car ran into its side. The second car rear-ended the truck just after that, police said.

No one was injured.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the damage to the fire truck would keep it out of commission.