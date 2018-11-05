Watch: The WHNT News 19 team of Meteorologists preview the severe weather threat in the Tennessee Valley for Monday night

Posted 10:04 am, November 5, 2018, by , Updated at 10:29AM, November 5, 2018

We will be live throughout the day today. If we are not live but you want to see our latest “live” update, click on the “posts” icon in the upper right corner of the player. That will allow you to see our playlist of updates.