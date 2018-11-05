× Polling place hours not affected by weather on Tuesday, Nov. 6

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Many schools in North Alabama have delayed their operating hours due to the severe storm predictions early Tuesday morning. Some polling sites are located within school facilities.

Alabama election officials are clearing up any potential confusion about hours for polling locations such as these. They confirmed the polling places will all open at 7 a.m. as planned.

In a statement Monday night, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said hours and locations will go on as scheduled:

All polling sites in each one of Alabama’s 67 counties are scheduled to be open in the morning at 7 AM and will remain open until 7 PM tomorrow night as scheduled. There are some polling sites that are currently located in school facilities in certain counties. Some of these counties have a delayed opening for schools tomorrow. The delayed opening of certain schools will not affect the polling site in that location. All polls will open at 7 AM in all jurisdictions tomorrow morning on election day!

Earlier in the day, the Secretary of State’s office released a statement regarding the severe weather expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. It indicated that there was a plan in case of weather as it relates to the elections, but did not go into detail about the plan to avoid the spread of misinformation.

The statement, in full, is below:

“We are working closely with the Emergency Management Agency and the Governor Ivey’s Office. While we have a plan prepared we do not believe it is wise to release information prior to there being a need, to avoid misinforming members of the public. If severe weather does occur detailed information will be sent to all members of the media.”

Each gubernatorial candidate spoke up about the weather, and the importance of voting, on Monday during campaign stops in Huntsville.

Kay Ivey (R) said Monday morning, “Whenever the weather comes we will be prepared and everybody still needs to get out and vote. So, everybody just be alert, be weather aware, be cautious but it won’t last all day and for goodness sake, go to the polls and vote before the close at 7:00.”

Her challenger, Walt Maddox (D), said, “My main concern about the weather is as mayor of Tuscaloosa and making certain that our city is prepared and ready.” He added, “I also believe that The people of this state are weather conscious and they are going to make preparations to get around the weather.”