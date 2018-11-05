Severe weather threat prompts delayed school opening for Tuesday, November 6

Posted 2:50 pm, November 5, 2018, by , Updated at 03:39PM, November 5, 2018

The threat of severe weather in the Tennessee Valley Monday night and Tuesday morning has school leaders making decisions about school schedules.

  • Albertville City Schools – 2-hour delay – All employees should report at 8:00 unless otherwise directed
  • Athens City Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Boaz City Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Guntersville City Schools – CLOSED (The school day was originally scheduled to be a half day) – Staff report at 10:00 a.m.
  • Jackson County Schools – 2-hour delay

WHNT News 19 will update this list as more school systems make announcements.