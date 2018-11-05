Reynolds, Jones square off for third time on ballot for state house seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- Election day tomorrow will be a repeat for some voters in Alabama. Terry Jones and Rex Reynolds, who campaigned against one another for an open state house seat in March, are on the ballot once again.

Reynolds, the Republican and former Huntsville Police chief, defeated Jones by just a few hundred votes earlier this year. Jones, a Democrat and a retired teacher, is hoping for a win this time around.

"The last time I was elected, I had to literally be there the next morning," Reynolds said.

Rex Reynolds didn't have much time to celebrate as he won the special election for the open state house seat in March. Reynolds was picked to serve out the remainder of Jim Patterson's term for District 21 after he passed away last year.

"We've delivered about 89 checks for the Educational Trust fund and TVA in lieu of tax money in the district. So, you've got to find time to campaign in between that work," Reynolds said.

"We're prepared, we've worked hard and we're just ready for it," Jones said.

Reynolds has name recognition among the nearly 50,000 voters in his district, after more than 30 years serving on the Huntsville Police Department and as a public safety leader with the city.

Jones is making education his chief platform, saying he wants the Alabama Accountability Act repealed, which he believes would give the money back to schools. A potential lottery for Alabama promises to be another major legislative hurdle in Montgomery.

"We do have a lottery, it's called Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi. We just don't benefit from it," Jones said.

"I don't think voters want us to go down there as conservatives and start growing government and taxes," Reynolds said.

Reynolds says if elected, he'd consider voting 'Yes' to an Alabama lotto if his district supports it.