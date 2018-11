MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Two areas in Northwest Madison County are without power Monday night, according to Huntsville Utilities.

The company says power is out from Pulaski Pike East to Highway 431/231 and between Patterson Lane and Bob Wade Lane.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office advises drivers to be aware of the red lights at Pulaski Pike and Bob Wade Lane. They say to treat the intersection as a 4-way stop and use extra caution.

The cause has not been determined.

Red Lights not working at Pulaski Pike and Bob Wade due to a power outage. Treat as 4Way Stop and use extra caution! — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) November 6, 2018

POWER OUTAGE – Madison County power outage in Northwest Madison County from Pulaski Pike east to Hwy 231/431 and between Patterson Lane and Bob Wade Lane. Service will be restored as quickly as safely possible. pic.twitter.com/Z8Y1Uqdaqs — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) November 6, 2018