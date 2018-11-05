× Paul McConnaughey named deputy director at Marshall Space Flight Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Marshall Space Flight Center Director Jody Singer has named Paul McConnaughey as the center’s deputy director.

Prior to his new duties, McConnaughey was a technical associate director in Marshall’s Officer of the Center Director, where he helped ensure the success of the center’s program and technical activities in terms of cost, schedule and mission success.

He has worked for NASA for 32 years in a number of capacities, including deputy manager of the Spacecraft and Vehicle Systems department and as the chief engineer overseeing Marshall’s Technical Excellence Initiative from 2007-2011.

During his career McConnaughey has received three NASA Exceptional Service Medals, a NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal, a Center Director’s Commendation and a Presidential Rank Award for Meritorious Executive.

McConnaughey’s new position replaces Singer, who was named the first woman director of Marshall Space Flight Center in September.