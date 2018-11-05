18-wheeler crash on 231 northbound impacting traffic into Huntsville

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. — If you’re headed north into Huntsville on 231, there is a big problem in gasoline alley. According to the Lacey’s Spring Fire Department, an 18-wheeler hit a divider just past the Tennessee River Bridge.

Both northbound lanes are closed and southbound lanes are slowed to a crawl. Cars are being allowed to go around the wreck on the shoulder however the proper road is closed.

Officials say the driver told them it was so foggy that he lost track of the road. There are no reported injuries.

Lacey’s Spring firefighters are on the scene and say clean up is going to take a while. Officials say they have to wait for an 18-wheeler wrecker to come out and get the semi off of the divider.

We have a crew on the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more about the wreck and how long it will take to clear the road.