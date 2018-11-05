CLICK HERE FOR LIVE STREAM: SEVERE WEATHER IS MOVING ACROSS THE VALLEY

LIVE BLOG: Night time storms cause damage in North Alabama, November 5

Posted 11:33 pm, November 5, 2018
Huntsville Utilities says currently there is a power outage in the Gurley area from Killingsworth Cove south to Cherry Tree Rd and from 431 S east to the Jackson County Line. This outage also affects all customers on Keel Mountain and County Road 235 in Jackson County. Service will be restored as quickly as safely possible.

The Tornado Warning for Colbert and Franklin County has expired, according to the NWS.

NWS has canceled the Tornado Warning for Lauderdale County.

At 12:02 a.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles southeast of Cherokee, or 12 miles southwest of Tuscumbia, moving east at 45 m.p.h., according to the NWS.

Emergency Management Crews reported a tree down on County Road 14, near County Road 1, in Northwest Alabama.