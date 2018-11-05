LIVE BLOG: Night time storms cause damage in North Alabama, November 5

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Colbert, Franklin, and Lawrence Counties until 1:00 AM. #valleywx
The Tornado Warning for Colbert and Franklin County has expired, according to the NWS.
NWS has canceled the Tornado Warning for Lauderdale County.
Crews from the DU Electric Department are responding to an outage in Southwest Decatur affecting approximately 800 customers south of the Beltline near the fairgrounds.
At 12:02 a.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles southeast of Cherokee, or 12 miles southwest of Tuscumbia, moving east at 45 m.p.h., according to the NWS.
Tornado Warning in effect for Colbert and Lauderdale Counties until 12:30 AM.
@HSVUtilities: Currently there is a power outage in the Gurley area from Killingsworth Cove south to Cherry Tree Rd and from 431 S east to the Jackson County Line. This outage also affects all customers on Keel Mountain and County Road 235 in Jackson County.
Tornado Warning for Lauderdale County until 12:30 AM.
Tornado Warning for Colbert and Franklin Counties until 12:15 AM.
A semi has been overturned on I22 in Tupelo after a possible tornado.
Reports coming in of power outages in Cherokee.
Be safe, everyone! Head to @whnt on air, we also have the stream online and in our apps. @simpsonwhnt , @GabrielleWHNT , @ChristinaWHNTwx , and @BenSmith_WHNT are already monitoring, and will continue to watch as it passes through the TN Valley!
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Colbert, Franklin, and Lauderdale Counties until 12:15 AM.
Emergency Management Crews reported a tree down on County Road 14, near County Road 1, in Northwest Alabama.
Huntsville Utilities says currently there is a power outage in the Gurley area from Killingsworth Cove south to Cherry Tree Rd and from 431 S east to the Jackson County Line. This outage also affects all customers on Keel Mountain and County Road 235 in Jackson County. Service will be restored as quickly as safely possible.