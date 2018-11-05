× Homeless shelter prepares for severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – With this severe weather moving into North Alabama overnight, emergency management teams say it adds another level of danger because most of us will be sleeping through those hours. It’s recommended to have a NOAA weather radio, fully charged with fresh batteries, and of course, download Live Alert 19 app which will push notifications to you as weather develops in your specific area. It’s also suggested to know where your safe place is in your home, plan ahead, and avoid traveling in severe weather.

But there are some who may not have easy access to weather radios or storm shelters, the area’s homeless population. The Salvation Army has preparations in place to serve this community Monday night.

In light of the severe weather, the folks at the Salvation Army in Huntsville have been preparing and they say they’re expecting a full house. Their shelter normally houses about 50 people. Monday night they expect much more than that, upwards of 100.

“We will definitely have a full house tonight from those people who are living out on the street or need to get out of whatever situation they’re in right now,” Captain Corps Officer Chris Bryant said.

The shelter will be open for the homeless and also for those who do not feel safe weathering the storm at their house.

“If you’re in a house that you feel is not stable enough to survive the storms, or maybe you’ve just got some tall trees in your yard that scare you when a storm comes through, yes, you’re definitely welcome to come,” he said.

He says nights like this hammer home how much services like their emergency shelter are needed in the community.

“You don’t realize the true need until people come out of wherever they’re hiding, where people some people have set up a place to live that may be abandoned, or off the beaten path somewhere, that we don’t even know they’re there,” he said.

The doors to the shelter opened at 5 p.m. Check-in will continue till 9:00 p.m.

If you can’t make it till after the check-in time that’s ok they won’t be turning anyone away, but officials with the Salvation Army in Huntsville do want to remind people that they do not allow pets inside the facility

You can find a list of community storm shelters on WHNT.com.